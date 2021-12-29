Conference play starts for Ga. State, Arkansas St.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia State has relied heavily on its seniors. Kane Williams, Corey Allen, Justin Roberts and Nelson Phillips have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 62 percent of all Panthers points over the team's last five games.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 27.6 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last five games. He's also converted 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS: Arkansas State is 6-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 3-3 when falling shy of that mark. Georgia State is 6-0 when grabbing at least 13 offensive boards and 0-5 this year, otherwise.