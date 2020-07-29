Confederate monument removed from Georgia square

The removal comes as Confederate statues and other figures many see as symbols of racism continue to be taken down across the United States.

In Georgia, a Confederate monument that stood in the town square of an Atlanta suburb was taken down last month, and another memorial that stood outside a county courthouse in Conyers was removed earlier this month.

A law passed by Gov. Brian Kemp last year protects Confederate symbols, stopping them from being altered or discarded, but local leaders are increasingly taking action anyway after national protests over the death of George Floyd and other Black victims.