Condiment maker to invest $103M in Georgia, adding 70 jobs

Ken's Foods announced Thursday that it would add 70 new jobs to its current 500 in McDonough, south of Atlanta. The privately held company makes more than 400 varieties of dressings, sauces and marinades under its own label and for other brands.

The company will shift a support location to a new building across the street from its main campus. The move will eliminate the need to run 40 trucks a day from the current support facility. The investment also includes upgrading production lines at the current main campus.