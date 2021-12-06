Computer chip firm Micron plans design center in Atlanta

“As one of the nation’s leading research universities, with unique strengths that are at the core of the semiconductor industry, we look forward to collaborating and growing our talent and research partnership with Micron,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in a statement.

Micron said it also aimed to build links with Emory University, Morehouse College, Spelman College and the University of Georgia.

The expansion will include offices, a data center and research and development operations, with Micron hiring computer chip researchers, computer hardware researchers and electrical and electronic engineers. The company didn't give a dollar value for its investment or say how much workers would earn.

Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials hailed Micron's arrival as part of an effort to ease supply chain roadblocks. It's unclear what incentives Micron might receive from state and local governments.

Micron has offices in five other states and 17 countries.