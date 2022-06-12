BreakingNews
UPDATE: Toddler at center of Newton County Amber Alert has died
Company will reopen Georgia plant to make concrete pipes

Georgia News
23 minutes ago
WACO, Ga. (AP) — A company that makes concrete pipe and other products says it will restart a shuttered plant in west Georgia.

Foley Products Co., a privately held firm based in Columbus, said Friday that it will reopen its plant in Waco in July.

The company says it will hire 50 employees at the Haralson County site west of Atlanta. The plant is expected to make more than 100,000 tons a year of concrete pipe, box culverts, manholes and other concrete structures.

Foley Products said that it has seen strong demand in recent years and is investing to serve a growing customer base.

The company did not say how much it is spending to reopen a plant closed since 2009.

Foley Products has 18 facilities across North America making and distributing concrete pipes and structures for drainage and road construction.

