Company: Insured losses from Elsa could be $290 million

Pedestrians walk across Hanover St as a kayaker floats in the water after Tropical Storm Elsa moved through the state Friday, July 9, 2021 in Meriden, Conn. The fast-moving storm Elsa lashed New York City and New England with heavy rain and high winds Friday, flooding streets, toppling trees and hindering some rail service. (Aaron Flaum/Record-Journal via AP)
Credit: Aaron Flaum

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A company that estimates the cost of natural disasters says insurance companies could be on the hook for $290 million in damage from Hurricane Elsa

ATLANTA (AP) — A company that estimates damage from natural disasters says insured losses on land from Hurricane Elsa will be around $290 million.

About $240 million of that was from wind and storm surge in the U.S., while damage on Caribbean islands totaled about $50 million, Boston-based Karen Clark & Co. said in an initial report this week.

Elsa, which did much of its damage in the U.S. as a tropical storm, caused flooding in several eastern states as it tracked from Florida through Georgia, the mid-Atlantic states and New England. The storm killed at least one person in Florida and spun up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.

Karen Clark & Co. works with insurance firms to estimate damage. Its “flash estimate” on Elsa is limited to privately insured wind and storm surge damage to residential, commercial, and industrial properties and automobiles.

A large fallen tree blocks the east bound lane of Horseneck Road as tropical storm Elsa makes its way across the region, Friday, July 9, 2021 in Westport, Mass. The fast-moving storm Elsa lashed New York City and New England with heavy rain and high winds Friday, flooding streets, toppling trees and hindering some rail service.(Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)
Credit: Peter Pereira

Town of Barnstable's beach safety officer Sanjeev Kc, left, helps lifeguards push ashore four sailboats which which blew off their float onto Veteran's Beach, in Hyannis, Mass., Friday, July 9, 2021, as Tropical Storm Elsa blew over Cape Cod during the day bringing rain and wind gusts to 50 miles an hour. (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times via AP)
Credit: Steve Heaslip

Emergency responders on the scene of a fallen tree on a house in Ridgewood, N.J. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England. (Michael Karas/The Record via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through her belongings that were destroyed after a tornado touched down Wednesday on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Bay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)
Credit: Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana

Debris covers the ground after a tornado struck Wednesday, the on-base RV park on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Gay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)
Credit: Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana

People walk by one of two vehicles hit by a large pine tree that fell across Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
Credit: Bob Self

Law enforcement investigators in the scene of a fatal car crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla. during the strong winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
Credit: Bob Self

Fallen trees block Front Street on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Valrico. Tropical Storm Elsa continued to track north after dropping heavy rain in the Tampa Bay area. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Credit: Luis Santana

