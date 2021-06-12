Company executive faces charge in hospital cyberattack

Singla, 45, of Marietta, Georgia, was the chief operating officer of Atlanta-based startup Securolytics, a network security company which served the health care industry. He is accused in an attack on Gwinnett Medical Center that involved disrupting phone service, obtaining information from a digitizing device and disrupting network printer services, Erskine's office said.

“Cyberattacks that target important infrastructure, like healthcare, pose a serious threat to public health and safety,” said Erskine. “In this case, Singla allegedly compromised Gwinnett Medical Center’s operations in part for his own personal gain.”