Commission says Georgia congressman didn't violate laws

The commission sent a letter Wednesday to Rep. Buddy Carter stating he acted legally last year when he spent money to explore a possible U.S. Senate race without formally declaring himself a candidate.

The Georgia Democratic Party filed a complaint with the FEC last August after Carter spent $75,000 on a statewide TV ad that criticized Major League Baseball for moving its All-Star Game out of metro Atlanta. The MLB decided to leave Georgia after state lawmakers passed restrictive new voting laws.