Comedian says he was racially profiled; police deny wrong

Comedian Eric Andre on Wednesday told his 700,000-plus Twitter followers that he believed he had been racially profiled when officers pulled him aside in a terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and asked to search him for drugs. He said he was the only person of color in line to board at the time. Andre said he refused a search and was allowed to board his plane.

The Clayton County Police Department denies any wrongdoing, although it did not say why its officers chose to speak to Andre.