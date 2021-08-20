Column: Sports should require fans be vaxxed - or stay home

But requiring vaccinations — or at least a negative COVID-19 test — for fans to attend a sporting event is the most logical, effective way to deal with the spike of new cases just weeks before the start of the NFL and college football seasons.

Beyond the Raiders, there are glimmers of hope.

The city of New Orleans enacted new rules last week for indoor arenas and entertainment venues that require anyone attending a Saints game at the Superdome to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of kickoff.

Masks also will be required.

“We are committed to doing everything we can in the current environment to protect your health and safety while at the same time providing the best game day experience in the NFL,” the Saints told their fans. “We understand some will be frustrated, as are we, that we find ourselves in this position.”

Tulane, a private college in the Big Easy, said it will have the same vaccination and testing requirements to attend its home sporting events, even though its football stadium is an outdoor facility.

The Green Wave thus became the first major college football program to make such a move.

Let’s hope others follow their lead.

Beyond football, Long Beach, California, has mandated that pretty much everyone wear a mask, as well as provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, to attend IndyCar's Sept. 26 season finale on a street course winding along the city's waterfront.

Bravo, Long Beach.

New Orleans' requirements will allow the 73,000-seat Superdome to operate at full capacity during football season, which wasn't permitted last year as the entire sports world limited how many fans could attend games to preserve social distancing.

Those policies have largely been lifted in U.S. sports, as teams and colleges try to make up for the billions in lost revenue since the start of the pandemic.

There has been no serious talk of going back to sparsely filled or empty stadiums, even with rising death tolls and hospital ICU units packed to capacity in some states — though it must be noted there is scant evidence of sporting events around the world becoming “superspreaders.”

Clearly, American sports have decided they will take a different path than much of the rest of the world, even in those countries that have dealt with only a fraction of our staggering toll of deaths (at least 625,000) and cases (more than 37 million).

In Tokyo, the recently completed Olympics were staged in empty arenas while the city and five other areas were under a state of emergency, and it will be the same for the Paralympics that begin next week.

The Australian Football League, which early in its season was allowing some of the largest sports crowds since the start of the pandemic, has gone back to playing in empty stadiums because of a surge in cases.

But American sports are not willing to endure another devastating assault on their almighty bottom line, so vaccinations — and masks, too — are the most reliable line of defense.

So, let's applaud teams such as the Raiders, Saints and Tulane and cities such as Long Beach for their individual stances. And let's keep pushing for leagues and college conferences to impose a universal vaccination mandate for fans to come through the gates.

Imagine the impact if not just the hugely popular NFL, but an entity as culturally influential as the Southeastern Conference or the Big Ten, had such a requirement.

Major League Baseball could get on board. NASCAR and IndyCar, too. And let's not forget the NBA and NHL, which will be beginning new seasons in a few short months.

Without question, America's hodge-podge approach to containing the virus has not worked. Time and time again, it has run roughshod through our cities and neighborhoods, even since highly effective vaccines became widely available.

We need sports to provide the sort of unified — and, hopefully, unifying — approach that might finally get this pandemic under control.

___

Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry(at)ap.org or at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and check out his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption FILE - Fans arrive at the Louisiana Superdome before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, file photo. Amid public and political scrutiny, the New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) makes a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons is tackled by the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Student Rose Jean-Mary, 19, receives a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from registered nurse Isabel Ruiz, right, at St. Thomas University, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Miami. The university offered a pop-up vaccination site for students on move-in day in preparation for the first day of school August 23. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky