Columbus man sent to prison in Georgia farm loan scam

24 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A former loan officer accused of defrauding banks out of $648,000 in loans to fake farmers has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell of Macon recently sentenced 33-year-old William Spigener III of Columbus to serve 40 months in prison. Spigener pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud a financial institution, The Telegraph reported.

The judge also ordered Spigener to pay $474,148 in restitution to AgGeorgia Farm Credit and $174,489 to AgSouth Farm Credit.

Spigener had accomplices in the scheme — three Macon residents who have been convicted of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution, authorities said. They have not yet been sentenced.

