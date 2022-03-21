Columbus man sent to prison in Georgia farm loan scam

U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell of Macon recently sentenced 33-year-old William Spigener III of Columbus to serve 40 months in prison. Spigener pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud a financial institution, The Telegraph reported.

The judge also ordered Spigener to pay $474,148 in restitution to AgGeorgia Farm Credit and $174,489 to AgSouth Farm Credit.