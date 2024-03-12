Colts make Kenny Moore II NFL's highest-paid nickel cornerback with $30 million deal, AP sources say

He entered the league as an undrafted rookie with New England in 2017, but has become a fixture in Indy's defense since being claimed off waivers in 2017.

Moore, who played college football at Valdosta State, has started 84 games over the past six seasons and was a 2021 Pro Bowl selection. He has 516 tackles, 17 interceptions, 9 1/2 sacks while forcing four fumbles in his pro career.

Two years ago, Moore expressed dissatisfaction over what he was being paid for the final two years of his previous contract. It resulted in a sub-par season.

But Moore arrived at training camp last summer with a fresh outlook and rebounded with another solid performance. He finished with 93 tackles and returned two of his three interceptions for scores.

Moore also had six passes defensed and 1 1/2 sacks in 2023.

Indy has now given receiver Michael Pittman Jr., defensive tackle Grover Stewart, linebacker Zaire Franklin and Moore, all starters, three-year deals totaling $170 million over the past two days.

___

