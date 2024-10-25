Georgia News

Colton Joseph's 4 first-half TD passes propel Old Dominion to 47-19 victory over Georgia Southern

Freshman Colton Joseph threw four touchdown passes in the first half — two of them to Demariyon Houston — and Old Dominion rolled to a 47-19 victory over Georgia Southern
1 hour ago

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Freshman Colton Joseph threw four touchdown passes in the first half — two of them to Demariyon Houston — and Old Dominion rolled to a 47-19 victory over Georgia Southern on Thursday night.

Joseph completed 20 of 26 passes for 304 yards, adding a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Old Dominion (4-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). He staked the Monarchs to a 7-0 lead with an 8-yard scoring toss to Devin Roche. Joseph hit Houston for a 23-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead after the point-after kick was missed.

Joseph fired a 56-yard scoring strike to Pat Conroy in the second quarter and a 7-yarder to Houston to guide Old Dominion to a 30-7 advantage at halftime. He completed 15 passes for 268 yards in the first half.

JC French finished with 259 yards on 17-for-29 passing with one interception for Georgia Southern (5-3, 3-1). French hit Josh Dallas for a 59-yard touchdown in the second quarter and fired a 55-yarder to Dalen Cobb in the third. Eagles' backup Dexter Williams II was 4 of 7 for 44 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown toss to OJ Arnold.

Aaron Young carried 14 times for 77 yards and a touchdown for the Monarchs. Isiah Paige had seven catches for 100 yards.

Old Dominion finished with 560 yards of offense while yielding 416.

