Colton Joseph's 239 yards of offense lead Old Dominion's 21-14 win over Georgia State

1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Colton Joseph accounted for 239 yards of offense and his 9-yard touchdown pass to Demariyon Houston to start the fourth quarter was enough to lift Old Dominion to a 21-14 win over Georgia State for the Monarchs' first Sun Belt Conference win Saturday.

Devin Roche scored from 4-yards out to put Old Dominion (2-4, 1-1) in front after a quarter but Georgia State (2-3, 0-2) got even on Christian Veilleux's 20-yard touchdown pass to Ted Hurst early in the second.

Tariq Sims put the Monarchs back in front, capping a 10-play, 59-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run with 2:38 left in the third quarter and Joseph's TD pass to Houston five minutes later made it 21-7 early in the fourth.

Zach Gibson hit Freddie Brock from 24-yards out with 2:19 left in the game to set the final margin.

Joseph completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for 141 yards with an interception and carried 11 times for 98 yards to lead the Monarchs. Pat Conroy caught seven passes for 61 yards.

Veilleux was 22 of 40 passing for 191 yards and a touchdown with an interception to lead the Panthers and Zach Gibson went 6-for-6 for 49 yards and a touchdown. Michel Dukes had six catches for 73 yards.

