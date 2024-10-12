Colton Joseph's 239 yards of offense lead Old Dominion's 21-14 win over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Colton Joseph accounted for 239 yards of offense and his 9-yard touchdown pass to Demariyon Houston to start the fourth quarter was enough to lift Old Dominion to a 21-14 win over Georgia State for the Monarchs' first Sun Belt Conference win Saturday.

Devin Roche scored from 4-yards out to put Old Dominion (2-4, 1-1) in front after a quarter but Georgia State (2-3, 0-2) got even on Christian Veilleux's 20-yard touchdown pass to Ted Hurst early in the second.

Tariq Sims put the Monarchs back in front, capping a 10-play, 59-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run with 2:38 left in the third quarter and Joseph's TD pass to Houston five minutes later made it 21-7 early in the fourth.