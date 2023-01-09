Colonial Pipeline section restarts after Virginia fuel leak

About 20 trucks of contaminated soil were expected to be removed from the site this week, Proctor said in an email. Colonial has begun sampling groundwater wells within a 1/4 mile (0.4 kilometer) radius for contamination and is coordinating those tests with landowners, he said.

Colonial transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries located on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey. Its pipeline system spans more than 5,500 miles (8,850 kilometers), transporting more than 100 million gallons (378 million liters) a day. The line affected by the shutdown carries about 885,000 barrels of product a day from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Linden, New Jersey, the Danville Register & Bee reported.

In May 2021, the company temporarily shut down its operations after a ransomware attack.

The halt to fuel supplies for nearly a week led to panic-buying and shortages at gas stations from Washington, D.C., to Florida. The company disclosed that it paid a ransom of $4.4 million to retrieve access to its data and the Justice Department later announced that a ransomware task force recovered most of the ransom.

