BreakingNews
Appointed Atlanta school board member sworn in to fill vacant seat
ajc logo
X

Colonial Pipeline section restarts after Virginia fuel leak

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Colonial Pipeline says part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has restarted days after it was shut down by a diesel fuel leak in Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A portion of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has restarted, days after it was shut down by a diesel fuel leak in Virginia, Colonial Pipeline said.

The spill at the Witt booster station near Danville was discovered Tuesday, prompting a shutdown of the line, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said. The affected line returned to normal operations Sunday evening after crews completed repairs, spokesperson David Conti said in an email. The restart was initially expected Saturday.

An equipment failure caused the spill that was detected during a routine station check and appears to be contained to the property, the company said. The company did not say what caused the leak.

While this particular line was shut down, the rest of the system was operating normally, Conti said.

About 2,500 gallons (9,464 liters) of diesel fuel spilled, but the spill was contained on site between soil and an adjacent stormwater retention pond, according to Virginia Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Aaron Proctor. There’s been no sign of impacts to state waters or wildlife beyond fish and animals living in the retention pond.

About 20 trucks of contaminated soil were expected to be removed from the site this week, Proctor said in an email. Colonial has begun sampling groundwater wells within a 1/4 mile (0.4 kilometer) radius for contamination and is coordinating those tests with landowners, he said.

Colonial transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries located on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey. Its pipeline system spans more than 5,500 miles (8,850 kilometers), transporting more than 100 million gallons (378 million liters) a day. The line affected by the shutdown carries about 885,000 barrels of product a day from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Linden, New Jersey, the Danville Register & Bee reported.

In May 2021, the company temporarily shut down its operations after a ransomware attack.

The halt to fuel supplies for nearly a week led to panic-buying and shortages at gas stations from Washington, D.C., to Florida. The company disclosed that it paid a ransom of $4.4 million to retrieve access to its data and the Justice Department later announced that a ransomware task force recovered most of the ransom.

Credit: Chris Carlson

Credit: Chris Carlson

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray & Mary Altaffer

Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation 2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
3h ago

Former Braves GM John Coppolella has lifetime ban lifted
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Who is Jon Burns? Georgia’s new House speaker is a ‘classic conservative’
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Who is Jon Burns? Georgia’s new House speaker is a ‘classic conservative’
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: What we’re watching at the Georgia Capitol this session
5h ago
The Latest
Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated after 5-year ban
20m ago
New Georgia House speaker aims to keep friends as he ascends
53m ago
Falcons name Beadles president, longtime executive McKay CEO
1h ago
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top