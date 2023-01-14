Colllns beats buzzer with tip-in, Hawks edge Pacers 113-111

Indiana was without point guard Tyrese Haliburton. He suffered a bone bruise on his left knee and elbow strain during the third quarter Wednesday in a loss to the New York Knicks. He is expected to be out at least two weeks. The Pacers were without starters Myles Turner (back spasms) and Aaron Nesmith (illness) for the second consecutive game.

The Hawks shot 43.6% while the Pacers shot 39.6%.

The Hawks led by as many as 11 in the first half before taking a 58-55 halftime lead when Buddy Hield sank a 3-pointer with just under 4 seconds left.

Trailing 62-55 in the third quarter, the Hawks reeled off 14 straight points to take a 69-62 lead. The Pacers regrouped to take an 89-84 lead after three quarters. Hield hit another 3-pointer just before the third quarter buzzer.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Clint Capela missed his ninth consecutive game with right calf strain.

Pacers: Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said Myles Turner’s back injury isn’t likely to be a long-term issue, but he doesn’t expect Turner will play against Memphis on Saturday. …Oshae Brissett, who missed Wednesday’s game with a hamstring injury, was able to play against the Hawks. He scored 17 points.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Toronto on Saturday night

Pacers: Host Memphis on Saturday night.

