Collins powers No. 8 NC State to 1st win over Georgia, 65-54

Collins knocked down her lone 3 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter to put the Wolfpack into the lead, 33-32, and her layup with 7:04 left gave them a 39-32 advantage.

Georgia battled back. Audrey Warren drilled a 3 to get the Bulldogs within three points, 48-45, and her 3 with five minutes left combined with a Brittney Smith jumper made it 54-52, but Madison Hayes converted two free throws and Diamond Johnson drilled a 3 to make it 59-52 and N.C. State cruised home from there.

“This team has a lot of resiliency, they just keep battling and again, second half we did a much better job keeping them off the glass,” Moore said. “Some of our players didn’t have their best nights, but that’s what you have to do on a night like that; you gotta defend and rebound and find a way to win.”

Camille Hobby finished with 10 points and six rebounds for N.C. State (8-1).

Warren finished with 18 points to lead Georgia (8-2), knocking down a career-high four 3s. Smith, Diamond Battles and Alisha Lewis all added 10 points.

