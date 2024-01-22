Collin McHugh retires after capping 11-year career with 2 seasons in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Collin McHugh, who pitched for the Atlanta Braves in the final two seasons of his 11-year major league career, announced his retirement Monday.

McHugh, 36, pitched six years for Houston, including 2017 when he was 5-2 in 12 starts and helped the Astros win the World Series. McHugh made his major league debut with the New York Mets in 2012.

In announcing his retirement on social media, McHugh wrote "I was never the best player on any team I played for. Including my 7th grade church league team, on which I played catcher."