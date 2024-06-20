Collier scores 16, Carleton 14 as Lynx win fifth straight 68-55 over Atlanta; Howard injured

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 16 points and the Minnesota Lynx used a balanced attack to defeat the Atlanta Dream 68-55 on Wednesday night for their fifth-straight win.

Bridget Carleton scored 14 points and Dorka Juhasz had 10 points off the bench for the Lynx (12-2), who posted a 19-6 advantage from its reserves. Juhasz also had 11 rebounds. Carleton was 4 of 5 behind the arc but her teammates were 3 of 17.

Atlanta’s top two scorers, Rhyne Howard (16.2) and Allysha Gray (15-8) combined for 13 points on 2 of 25 shooting, 0 of 14 from 3-point range. Howard left the game in the third quarter with a lower leg injury and did not return.