Collier hits late free throws, Dream beat Lynx 86-84

Williams' shot with 1:51 left gave Atlanta (4-3) its last lead of the night at 80-79. Collier and Clarendon each sank a pair of free throws before Tiffany Hayes pulled the Dream into an 84-all tie with 5.2 seconds left. Williams fouled Collier on a drive to the basket to set up her winning foul shots.

Hayes led the Dream with 23 points.