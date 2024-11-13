College football Week 12: Tennessee-Georgia is main event with both teams' playoff hopes at stake

Top games in the Atlantic Coast Conference have Boston College at first-place SMU and Clemson at Pittsburgh. In the Big Ten, Oregon puts its 10-0 record on the line when it visits Wisconsin. In the Big 12, first-place BYU hosts Kansas and Colorado plays Utah at home.

There's a chance for clarity in the American Athletic Conference. If Tulane wins at Navy, the Green Wave and Army would play in the AAC championship game on Dec. 6, with the site to be determined. A Navy win against Tulane would keep the championship pairings undetermined until at least next week.

Best game

No. 6 Tennessee (8-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 7 CFP) at No. 11 Georgia (7-2, 5-2, No. 12), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

Georgia has won seven straight against Tennessee, and none of the games has been closer than 14 points. This is not a vintage Bulldogs team, though. Their offensive line was overpowered by Mississippi last week, and Tennessee's defensive front is its strength. The Volunteers haven't allowed more than 19 points in a game.

BetMGM Sportsbook lists Georgia as an 10-point favorite.

Heisman watch

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty bounced back from a two-game lull, relatively speaking, with a 209-yard, three-touchdown outing against Nevada last week. He forced eight missed tackles and had 122 yards after contact on his career-high 34 carries.

Jeanty has topped 200 yards in four games this season. He is averaging 193.7 per game to lead the nation and is on pace to have the highest rushing average since 2000. The Broncos visit San Jose State on Saturday.

Numbers to know

0 — Lost fumbles by Louisiana-Lafayette, the only team with none.

6 — North Texas' FBS-leading plays of 70 yards or longer.

14 — Nohl Williams' career interceptions for California, most among active players. He has an FBS-leading seven this season.

31 — Penalties called against Iowa, fewest in the FBS.

41 — Sacks allowed by Oklahoma in 10 games, more than double the 20 allowed in 13 games last season.

Under the radar

Nebraska (5-4, 2-4) at Southern California (4-5, 2-5), Saturday, 4 p.m. EST (Fox)

These two blue bloods are trying to find their footing in the Big Ten, and both took significant steps during their two weeks between games.

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule replaced offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield with Dana Holgorsen to provide some spark. Holgorsen coached under Mike Leach at Texas Tech, was considered an offensive savant as OC at Oklahoma State and was head coach at West Virginia and Houston.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley made a change at quarterback, replacing Miller Moss with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. Moss won a close competition against Maiava in the preseason. Now Maiava takes over a team that has lost four of its last five games.

Hot seat

Purdue's Ryan Walters has been on the job for only two seasons, but things are not getting better. In fact, it's quite the opposite. The Boilermakers go into their home game against Penn State on an eight-game losing streak. They've scored no more than 21 points in seven of their eight games against Bowl Subdivision opponents. The outlier was the 50-49 overtime loss at Illinois.

Walters fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell after the fourth game. Meanwhile, the defense has allowed 45-plus points in four games. Walters' contract runs through 2027, and he would be owed about $9.3 million (75% of his base pay) if he were let go after the season.

