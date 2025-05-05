College baseball notebook: FSU's series win over Clemson moves it into 1st in tightly bunched ACC

The Seminoles completed the series win against Clemson with a 20-9 walk-off, run-rule victory Sunday. They went deep three times in the eighth inning and finished with six homers in a game for the third time this season. Drew Faurot and Alex Lodise connected twice apiece.

FSU leads the ACC in batting (.322), slugging (.548) and homers (81). Lodise's .430 batting average and .804 slugging percentage are first in the conference, and the junior shortstop has played his way into being a projected second-round draft pick.

Left-hander Jamie Arnold is the team's top draft prospect. Arnold (5-1, 2.29 ERA) ranks among the national leaders in strikeouts per nine innings (11.95) and walks and hits per inning (0.96) and is projected to be among the first five picks.

Third-place North Carolina (35-10, 15-9) has the ACC's toughest closing stretch. The Tar Heels host rival N.C. State this week and then visit FSU.

In the polls

There was disagreement at the top of the polls Monday. Texas (38-8) remained No. 1 by D1Baseball.com after it was swept at Arkansas. Georgia (39-11) replaced the Longhorns in the Baseball America rankings after it swept Missouri on the road and extended its win streak to six games.

DIBaseball promoted Florida State from No. 5 to No. 2 and dropped LSU (38-11) from No. 2 to No. 3 after it lost two of three at Texas A&M.

Baseball America dropped Texas from No. 1 to No. 2 and gave Arkansas a hefty promotion from No. 10 to No. 3.

Gators on the move

One month ago, Florida was 1-11 in Southeastern Conference play. Since then the Gators have won 10 of 12 conference games to move into position for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Florida (33-16, 11-13) swept South Carolina on the road, with Kevin O'Sullivan picking up his 750th career win with Sunday's 8-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader. The sweep was the Gators' first in Columbia since 1996 and first on the road against any team since 2022.

7 for 7

Caleb Shpur became the first UConn player since 1979 to have a seven-hit game when he went 7 for 7 with six singles and a home run in a 29-10 win at Villanova on Saturday.

The previous player to collect seven hits was Payton Brennan of UCLA, against UC Santa Barbara on March 26, 2024.

Scoring in bunches

Arizona State used a five-run seventh inning to beat Baylor 8-6 on Sunday and win the series. The Sun Devils have had 112 innings in which they've scored at least two runs, 60 innings with at least three, 28 innings with at least four and 18 innings with at least five. They're second in the Big 12 Conference with 8.5 runs per game.

Cleanup spot

Northeastern's 10-0 win over Delaware on Sunday was the Huskies' nation-leading 16th in a row and 14th shutout, the most since Oregon State blanked 14 opponents in 2017. ... The Big East looks like a three-team race with first-place Creighton (31-13, 12-3) having won nine straight conference games and UConn (30-18, 14-4) having won 12 in a row in league play. The Bluejays are percentage points ahead of the Huskies. Third-place Xavier (29-21, 13-5) plays three games at Creighton this weekend. ... TCU's Colton Griffin tied a single-game school record with three doubles in a 13-6 win over Arizona on Sunday. ... Brandon Bak threw Illinois-Chicago's first no-hitter since 2004 in Saturday's 10-0 seven-inning win at Valparaiso.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports