Colimerio and Queens host West Georgia

Queens Royals (17-12, 10-6 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (5-24, 3-13 ASUN)
Carrollton, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays West Georgia after Leo Colimerio scored 20 points in Queens' 92-78 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.
The Wolves are 3-7 on their home court. West Georgia averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Royals have gone 10-6 against ASUN opponents. Queens is second in the ASUN with 16.3 assists per game led by Bryce Cash averaging 4.0.
West Georgia is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 77.2 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 78.8 West Georgia allows to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Ballard averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.
Chris Ashby averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Colimerio is shooting 59.2% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.
Royals: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Migrants allegedly lured to Georgia with fake job offers notch court win
The workers who say they were lured to work at Georgia factories under false pretenses also asked for justice at a recent Atlanta event.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray
This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce
A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.
In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta
Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.
What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday
A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.