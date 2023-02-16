X
Coleman scores 21 to help Ga. Tech beat Va. Tech 77-70

Georgia News
3 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Dallan “Deebo” Coleman scored a career-high 21 points and hit three of Georgia Tech's season-high 12 3-pointers to help the Yellow Jackets beat Virginia Tech 77-70 Wednesday night.

Miles Kelly scored 15 points, Lance Terry 14 and and Kyle Sturdivant 10 for Georgia Tech (10-16, 3-13 ACC). Javon Franklin added 10 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and three steals.

Grant Basile led Virginia Tech (15-11, 5-10 ACC) with 21 points and Justyn Mutts added 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor scored 11 points apiece.

Coleman scored 14 points and Kelly 11 — and each hit three of Georgia Tech's nine first-half 3-pointers — as the Yellow Jackets took a 41-31 lead into intermission. Terry hit a 3-pointer that made it 14-13 about seven minutes into the game, a 7-0 spurt stretched their lead to double figures almost 10 minutes later and Coleman and Kelly hit back-to-back 3s before Lynn Kidd's dunk for Virginia Tech capped the scoring before the break.

The Hokies trimmed their deficit to five points on two occasions in the second half but each time Georgia Tech answered with a 3-pointer. Terry hit from behind the arc to end a 14-2 Virginia Tech run and give the Jackets a 57-49 lead with nine minutes to go. Sturdivant, who had taken a charge at the other end moments earlier, knocked down a 3 to spark an 11-5 spurt that made it 70-59 about seven minutes later.

The Hokies are 1-8 in true road games this season.

Georgia Tech made 26 of 58 (45%) from the field and shot a season-best 50% from behind the arc despite 14-of-26 (54%) shooting from the free-throw line.

Virginia Tech hit 6 of 23 (26.1%) from behind the arc and 4 of 8 from the foul line.

Virginia Tech hosts Pitt on Saturday. Georgia Tech hosts D-II Florida Tech on Saturday.

