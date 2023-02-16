Coleman scores 21 to help Ga. Tech beat Va. Tech 77-70

Coleman scored 14 points and Kelly 11 — and each hit three of Georgia Tech's nine first-half 3-pointers — as the Yellow Jackets took a 41-31 lead into intermission. Terry hit a 3-pointer that made it 14-13 about seven minutes into the game, a 7-0 spurt stretched their lead to double figures almost 10 minutes later and Coleman and Kelly hit back-to-back 3s before Lynn Kidd's dunk for Virginia Tech capped the scoring before the break.

The Hokies trimmed their deficit to five points on two occasions in the second half but each time Georgia Tech answered with a 3-pointer. Terry hit from behind the arc to end a 14-2 Virginia Tech run and give the Jackets a 57-49 lead with nine minutes to go. Sturdivant, who had taken a charge at the other end moments earlier, knocked down a 3 to spark an 11-5 spurt that made it 70-59 about seven minutes later.