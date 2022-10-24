Cold storage firm plans $333M Georgia warehouse, hiring 170

The company would also be eligible for a state income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $1,750 per job from state income taxes, up to $1.49 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $31,300 a year.

Fenn said the county is also likely to grant property tax breaks. The state indicated it would provide job training, but didn’t say how much it would spend.

State officials say Georgia is already a distribution hub for food companies. State officials say 80% of U.S. markets are within less than two days of driving or two hours of flying from Georgia.