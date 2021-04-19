Coke sales rebound as vaccinations roll out and venues open

People are regaining some mobility as the vaccine push in the U.S. goes into overdrive. Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday. Quincey said the reopening phases could happen more rapidly in the U.S. than in other less developed markets.

Quincey said the company remains on track to deliver 2021 earnings that match or exceed 2019. But he cautioned that sales could still slip backward. Global coronavirus cases recently hit a new peak, he said, and that could cause some markets to shut down again.

“The principal uncertainty remains the risk of additional lockdowns,” Quincey said during a conference call with analysts Monday. “There’s no guarantee there won’t be some extra degree of lockdowns in May or October or December that puts pressure back on the business.”

Sales rose 5% in the January-March period this year, the Atlanta company said Monday. But the recovery is uneven. Case volume fell 6% North America and 2% in Europe and Africa. Case volume was flat in Latin America and jumped 9% in Asia.

Sales of soft drinks rose, fueled by new products like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Sales of juice and milk also rose. But bottled water sales declined globally. Coffee sales dropped 21% as many of the company's Costa retail stores remained closed.

Net income dropped 19% to $2.2 billion in the first quarter. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 55 cents per share. That exceeded Wall Street’s forecast of 50 cents, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke’s revenue rose 5% to $9.0 billion, ahead of the $8.6 billion analysts had forecast.

Coke shares rose less than 1% to $54.16 in morning trading.

Investor response was muted partly because the company could soon face a big tax bill. Late last year, a U.S. tax court ruled in favor of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a 6-year-old case that could force Coke to pay up to $12 billion in back taxes.

Coke is appealing the ruling. Chief Financial Officer John Murphy said Monday that the company didn't have any update on when the case might be resolved.

The company also announced Monday a public listing for Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, a Johannesburg, South Africa-based bottler. Coke, which holds a majority stake in the company, said it will sell some of its holdings as part of the IPO, which is set to occur sometime in the next 18 months.

The bottler employs 16,000 people and accounts for 40% of Coke's sales volume in Africa.

“We believe in the future of Africa as a continent, as an economy, and we think we've got a great, capable bottler that can help lead our ability to grow there," Quincey said.