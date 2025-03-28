Coen Carr gets 1st career start for Michigan State in homecoming at Sweet 16

ATLANTA (AP) — Coen Carr got his first career start for Michigan State in a homecoming at the NCAA Tournament's South Region semifinals on Friday night.

Carr, a native of suburban Stockbridge, took the opening tipoff for the second-seeded Spartans as they faced Mississippi in the Sweet 16.

The 6-foot-6 forward got the nod ahead of regular starting center Szymon Zapala in what appeared to be a move to give Michigan State more athleticism in the frontcourt.