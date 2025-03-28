Georgia News
Georgia News

Coen Carr gets 1st career start for Michigan State in homecoming at Sweet 16

Coen Carr has gotten his first career start for Michigan State in a homecoming at the NCAA Tournament's South Region semifinals
Mississippi guard Eduardo Klafke (8) and Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) vie for a loose ball during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mississippi guard Eduardo Klafke (8) and Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) vie for a loose ball during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Coen Carr got his first career start for Michigan State in a homecoming at the NCAA Tournament's South Region semifinals on Friday night.

Carr, a native of suburban Stockbridge, took the opening tipoff for the second-seeded Spartans as they faced Mississippi in the Sweet 16.

The 6-foot-6 forward got the nod ahead of regular starting center Szymon Zapala in what appeared to be a move to give Michigan State more athleticism in the frontcourt.

Carr was playing his 71st career game for the Spartans. He came in averaging 8.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in about 20 minutes of playing time.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) shoots against Mississippi forward Malik Dia (0) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mississippi forward Malik Dia (0) shoots against Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) and Mississippi guard Dre Davis (14) vie for a loose ball during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) high fives, Tahaad Pettiford (0) after he was fouled during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Creighton, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Top-seeded Auburn brushes off late-season lull to make Sweet 16 with contributions abound

Numbers to know for each of the 16 teams remaining in March Madness

Pedulla scores 20 as Ole Miss adds to SEC run in March Madness, beating Iowa State 91-78

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

46m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

46m ago

Family IDs 1 of 4 Georgia soldiers missing in Lithuania as new husband, father

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.