Cobbs leads Georgia Southern over Hampton 86-66

1 hour ago
Tre Cobbs had 11 points and six assists as Georgia Southern defeated Hampton 86-66

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tre Cobbs posted 11 points and six assists as Georgia Southern routed Hampton 86-66 on Saturday.

Andrei Savrasov had 16 points for Georgia Southern (4-0). Gedi Juozapaitis added 12 points. Kaden Archie had 11 points.

Russell Dean scored a career-high 30 points for the Pirates (2-3). Najee Garvin added 17 points. DeAngelo Epps had 11 rebounds.

