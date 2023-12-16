Cobb scores 19 as Mercer defeats FGCU 70-65

Led by Jalen Cobb's 19 points, the Mercer Bears defeated the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 70-65 on Saturday
By The Associated Press
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Cobb's 19 points helped Mercer defeat FGCU 70-65 on Saturday.

Cobb was 6 of 8 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Bears (4-6). Jalyn McCreary scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Jah Quinones went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Keeshawn Kellman finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (3-9). FGCU also got 14 points from Zach Anderson. Franco Miller Jr. also had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

