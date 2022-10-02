Coastal Carolina remains unbeaten after wild finish

Beasley's run capped a 485-yard offensive performance by the Chanticleers (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) that was highlighted by Grayson McCall's four touchdowns — three passing and one on the ground.

McCall hit Jared Brown for 61 yards and a touchdown with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter that gave the Chanticleers their first lead — 28-27 — since early in the second quarter. After the Eagles regained the lead on a field by Alex Raynor, McCall led the Chanticleers 82 yards in 1:23, twice converting on third down prior to Beasley’s go-ahead score with 38 seconds remaining.