Coastal Carolina earns 85-83 OT victory over Georgia State

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Easley Jr.'s 28 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Georgia State 85-83 in overtime on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina's Braeden MacVicar made three free throws to tie it with 18 seconds left in regulation and the Chanticleers iced it at the line in overtime, making 3 of 4 in the final 12 seconds.

Easley added 12 rebounds for the Chanticleers (6-14, 3-6 Sun Belt Conference). Jacob Meyer scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 15 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Ian Granja had 14 points and was 5 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line.