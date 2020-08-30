Coast Guard searchers: All safe on fishing boat off Florida

The fishing vessel, Drop Hook Charters, sent out a distress signal call around 2 p.m. Saturday, two hours after it had been boarded by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers for a routine regulation inspection, the Coast Guard had said hours earlier.

On Saturday evening, the Coast Guard tweeted that its Jacksonville sector had confirmed the boat had been located and “all people are safe and accounted for!" The Coast Guard didn't elaborate on how many were aboard or the circumstances for the distress call or its location.