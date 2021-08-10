Coaches charged with murder in heat death of Georgia student

But he added that he wants to see the case move ahead “swiftly."

“The point of the case is the prosecution, not just the charges,” he said.

Miller identified Walker-Asekere as the head basketball coach and Palmer as an assistant, and he said both were on site at the time and in charge of the children.

Court records do not list an attorney for either defendant, and Clayton County prosecutors did not immediately return an email seeking that information and details about the indictment. Messages for attorneys listed for Walker-Asekere in a separate case were also not immediately returned.

The family's lawsuit says school officials violated a Georgia High School Association rule banning outdoor practices in weather conditions such as those that Imani faced. It also says they never properly measured the temperature in advance.

The school district declined comment.