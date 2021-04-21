Close to 40 gopher tortoises released into the wild

WLOX-TV reports that because the gopher tortoise is a threatened species, The Nature Conservancy caretakers wait until they are two to release them. At that age, their shells have hardened, and they are able to dig deep burrows.

Gopher tortoises got their name because they burrow. Their dens become homes to hundreds of other species that live in dwindling longleaf pine forests, including endangered dusky gopher frogs.