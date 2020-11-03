Cleveland ace Bieber among finalists for AL Cy Young Award

Bieber joined Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda and Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the list of finalists. But Bieber is considered the favorite after the 25-year-old right-hander went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings, leading the major leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

The winner of each BBWAA award will be announced next week.