Clemson seeks revenge on Ga. Tech

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Alvarado has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last five games. Alvarado has 36 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Clemson is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 66 points. The Tigers are 4-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Clemson has held opposing teams to 62.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all ACC teams.

