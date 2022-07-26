Clemson returns to familiar perch as preseason ACC favorite

The Tigers were the preseason pick to win the league for the seventh time in eight seasons, according to voting results released Tuesday following last week’s ACC media days. Media members picked the Tigers on 103 of 164 votes cast as the favorite.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers had won six straight titles before Wake Forest dethroned Clemson as the league’s Atlantic Division champion last year for a spot in the ACC title game. The Tigers still recorded their 11th consecutive double-digit win season with a 10-3 finish in 2021.