Clemson plays Kennesaw State in non-conference action

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) at Clemson Tigers (4-2)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Kennesaw State square off in non-conference action.

The Tigers are 3-1 in home games. Clemson is fifth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 37.7 rebounds. Mia Moore leads the Tigers with 7.3 boards.

The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Kennesaw State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Clemson averages 70.7 points, 9.9 more per game than the 60.8 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Tigers.

Keyarah Berry is averaging 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

