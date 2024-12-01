Clemson plays Kennesaw State in non-conference action

The Tigers are 3-1 in home games. Clemson is fifth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 37.7 rebounds. Mia Moore leads the Tigers with 7.3 boards.

The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Kennesaw State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Clemson averages 70.7 points, 9.9 more per game than the 60.8 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Tigers.

Keyarah Berry is averaging 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.