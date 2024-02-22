Clemson makes a season-high 14 3-pointers in beating Georgia Tech 81-57

Schieffelin scored 13 points in the first half and PJ Hall added 11 as Clemson led 43-31 after shooting 50% from the field, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range.

But Georgia Tech was just 2 of 15 from the field in the first 10 minutes of the second half and Clemson pulled away for a 56-41 lead. The Tigers made five 3-pointers in the second half to finish 14 of 29 (48%).

Joseph Girard III added 14 points and Hall finished with 11 for Clemson (18-8, 8-7), which avenged a 93-90 double-overtime loss to Georgia Tech at home on Jan. 16.

Kyle Sturdivant scored 14 points and Gapare finished with 10 for Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-12). Miles Kelly scored eight points to move over 1,000 for his career.

Clemson returns home to play Florida State on Saturday. Georgia Tech plays at Miami on Saturday.

