Clemson fends off Drake 90-80 in OT at Holiday Hoopsgiving

Clemson (6-4) led 39-32 at halftime and the Tigers were up 68-58 after Hall's rebound basket with 6:35 remaining in the game. But Clemson managed just six free throws through the end of regulation as Drake (6-4) chipped away at the lead. Tremell Murphy buried a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to knot the score at 74 and send the game to OT. Murphy was 1 of 7 from distance before that shot.

Nick Honor's jumper capped a 5-0 run to open the extra period and the Tigers never looked back. Dawes and Honor hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Clemson's lead to 85-76 with 66 seconds remaining.