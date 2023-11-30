Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins entering the NFL draft, opting out of bowl

“He's going to be a good one" in the pros, Swinney said in his text.

Wiggins has shown that over and over again in his career. He was chosen for the all-Atlantic Coast Conference first team on Tuesday.

Wiggins was the defensive star in a 31-20 victory over North Carolina on Nov. 18 when he forced a fumble — chasing down Tar Heels tailback Omarion Hampton and stripping the ball just steps from the goal line — and had an interception on quarterback Drake Maye.

When asked about catching Hampton, Wiggins responded, “I'm a fast guy.”

Wiggins finished his Clemson career with 60 tackles and three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns.

Wiggins is Clemson's second All-ACC defender to leave for the NFL and opt out of the bowl game. Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. announced his decision to turn pro Tuesday.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP