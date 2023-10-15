Clayton Crile kicks 5 FGs to help Chattanooga beat Mercer 35-10

Clayton Crile made a program-record five field goals and Chase Artopoeus passed for 244 yards and a touchdown to help Chattanooga beat Mercer 22-10
Georgia News
46 minutes ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Clayton Crile made a program-record five field goals and Chase Artopoeus passed for 244 yards and a touchdown to help Chattanooga beat Mercer 22-10 on Saturday.

Crile kicked field goals of 32, 37, 37 and 45 yards to give Chattanooga (5-2, 4-1 Southern Conference) a 12-0 lead at halftime and he made a 27-yarder with 3:52 to play that capped the scoring. The graduate transfer from Catawba went into the game with five made field goals this season.

Carter Peevy threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ty James that cut the deficit to 12-7 early in the third quarter and Reice Griffith made a 36-yard field goal for Mercer (4-3, 2-2) that made it 19-10 going into the fourth.

Peevy completed 19 of 31 passes for 280 with an interception. James finished with seven receptions for 162 yards.

Artopoeus was 19-of-28 passing and Jamoi Mayes had 119 yards on nine catches for the Mocs.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop

Credit: AP

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs pull away in win over pesky Vanderbilt
5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

GBI: Man wanted for shooting K-9 in Bartow fatally shot by officers in DeKalb
9h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

NEW DETAILS
DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

NEW DETAILS
DeKalb deputy injured, murder suspect at large after attempted arrest

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five questions for the Braves’ offseason
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

No. 1 Georgia loses Bowers early, scores 27 straight to beat Vandy 37-20
3h ago
Andy Bean, 11-time PGA Tour winner, dies from complications of lung surgery
3h ago
No. 1 Georgia loses tight end Brock Bowers to sprained left foot against Vandy
4h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse Saturday afternoon; N. Georgia catches glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top