Clayton County employers among those cutting most workers

Employers in Clayton County cut 20% of workers from payrolls during the 12-month period, the report released Wednesday shows, and almost 10% of workers in just the three months ended June 30. The numbers measure how many workers employed in a county have a job no matter where the workers live. They don't measure employment among residents.

The counties that saw the sharpest drops nationwide are places where tourism or oil drilling are the leading industries, including counties that host Atlantic City, New Jersey; Maui, Hawaii; and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.