Clark scores 16 and Fever beat Dream 91-79 in a front of a record-breaking 17,575 fans

ATLANTA (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and nine rebounds, Caitlin Clark added 16 points and seven assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 91-79 on Friday night in front a record-breaking 17,575 fans at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta set a franchise record for single-game home attendance, surpassing the 11,609 fans who saw the team's inaugural game against the Detroit Shock in 2008 at Philips Arena.

The game was played at the home of the Atlanta Hawks due to high ticket demand to see Clark, the No. 1 draft pick. The Dream's usual home at Gateway Center Arena in College Park has a capacity of 3,500.