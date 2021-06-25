Claims fall far short of $10M Georgia special education fund

“We won't use all the funding this particular round,” Smith-Dixon said.

To qualify, a student must have had an individualized education plan active with a public school at some point between March of 2020 and now, including a charter school. The money can be used to pay for computers and other technology, private tutoring or a learning coach, therapy, or other expenses supporting special education needs.

Monique Allen of Dublin, for example, said her family has been approved to get $500 back for her 9-year-old son who was in first grade last spring when the pandemic hit and Laurens County schools closed. She said her family increased its use of behavioral therapy to aid with her son's autism, paying out of pocket because the increased therapy exceeded what her family's insurance would pay for.

Allen said she heard about the program from another parent, but said many other parents don't know about it. She said the money made her feel like someone recognized that parents like her had a rough year.

“It's nice,” Allen said. “I feel like we've kind of been left out to dry.”

Smith-Dixon said Kemp, a Republican, will have to decide what to do with the remainder of the money.

“What I do know is it's still the heart of the governor on behalf of the program to use the money for what it is intended to do, which is to help families of children with special needs during this unique time of COVID,” Smith-Dixon said.

