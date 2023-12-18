C.J. Nitkowski joins Braves as TV analyst, allowing Jeff Francoeur to spend more time at home

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have hired Rangers analyst C.J. Nitkowski to serve on their main television broadcast team, allowing Jeff Francoeur to spend more time with his family.

Bally Sports and the Braves announced Monday that Nitkowski, who pitched for the Braves in 2004 and still lives in suburban Atlanta, will serve as play-by-play broadcaster Brandon Gaudin’s primary analyst.

Francouer and Hall of Famer Tom Glavine are expected to work about 20 games each.