Civil Rights tourism begins its comeback after shutdowns

The APEX Museum on Auburn Avenue has also seen an uptick in attendance since it reopened.

“Last year was the best year we have ever had in 42 years,” said Dan Moore, the founder and president of the museum. “We are launching a lot of new projects and people are really interested in learning about our history and culture.”

The story is not the same at the Martin Luther King Jr. Historical Park, where many sites remain shuttered. The King Birth Home, Fire House and historic Ebenezer Baptist Church are still off-limits to visitors at the park, which is part of the National Park Service.