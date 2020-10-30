Civil rights groups settle lawsuit over utilities access

LaGrange is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta, near the Alabama state line.

According to the settlement agreement, the city repealed the ordinance that conditioned access to utility services on the payment of non-utility debt. The city also removed existing non-utility debt from city utility bills and agreed that it won't disconnect or threaten to disconnect utilities because of debt not related to utilities.

The city has also changed its utility application requirements to allow applicants to use additional forms of identification during the process, including allowing a foreign passport as valid photo identification and a tax identification number instead of a Social Security number for credit checks.

The city also agreed to post written notices of the changes, in English and Spanish, on specified city webpages and social media sites and to include the notices in the first three monthly bills after the agreement becomes effective.

Within 30 days of the effective date of the agreement, the city has agreed to pay $450,000 to the plaintiffs for damages and legal fees.

“This settlement is transformational,” Ernest Ward, former president of the Troup County NAACP said in the emailed statement. “It brings much needed changes to LaGrange’s Black and Brown communities, while shining a light on the systemic problems in the city. It reinforces the racial justice work we’ve been doing for years, and the work that remains to be done.”