City commission votes to support removal of war monument

The monument was placed at the property by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1906. The group had also installed a Confederate monument located a few feet away from the cannon.

That monument was removed in June following an order by a Georgia judge. The city had asked the judge to order the removal of the 30-foot (9-meter) obelisk, which was often vandalized and marked by graffiti, saying it had become a threat to public safety.

There was also pushback against Monday's vote by those who said the cannon was a proper reminder of the town’s history. Decatur Commissioner Kelly Walsh acknowledged the historical importance of the monument, but said she would get rid of it to make the city more inclusive.

“If I’m given a choice between people and things, I choose people,” she said.