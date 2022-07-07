BreakingNews
GBI releases new video of Georgia Guidestones bombing
ajc logo
X

City bus flips SUV, rolls onto it; 9 taken to hospital

Georgia News
36 minutes ago
A city bus in Georgia has crashed into an SUV, which it flipped and then rolled onto

A city bus in Georgia crashed into an SUV, flipping it and and then rolling onto it Thursday, injuring up to nine people.

Both drivers and all seven passengers were taken to a hospital, WMAZ-TV reported. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said six passengers were in the Macon Transit Authority bus and one in the SUV.

The vehicles collided as the SUV was turning left at an intersection about 6 p.m., according to a news release. There was no immediate information about the victims’ conditions.

Editors' Picks
Rreal Tacos opens in West Midtown, announces locations in Chamblee, Buckhead10h ago
REVIEW: Adele’s adds flair, flavor to Edgewood dining scene
11h ago
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
1h ago
Former Stonecrest mayor requests no prison time for fraud scheme
9h ago
Former Stonecrest mayor requests no prison time for fraud scheme
9h ago
Atlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion
4h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
53m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
54m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
54m ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top