City bus flips SUV, rolls onto it; 9 taken to hospital

A city bus in Georgia crashed into an SUV, flipping it and and then rolling onto it Thursday, injuring up to nine people.
Both drivers and all seven passengers were taken to a hospital, WMAZ-TV reported. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said six passengers were in the Macon Transit Authority bus and one in the SUV.
The vehicles collided as the SUV was turning left at an intersection about 6 p.m., according to a news release. There was no immediate information about the victims’ conditions.
